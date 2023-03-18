Cosmos (ATOM) Price Hits $13.17 on Major Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $13.17 or 0.00047796 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.77 billion and $225.60 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00064042 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007950 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020487 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000821 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.