Cosmos (ATOM) Reaches Market Cap of $3.77 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and approximately $208.24 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $13.15 or 0.00048088 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00065573 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007993 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00020774 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000826 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000213 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

