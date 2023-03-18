COTI Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12.97 Million (COTI)

COTI (COTI) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, COTI has traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar. COTI has a total market capitalization of $68.45 million and approximately $12.97 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COTI coin can currently be bought for about $0.0788 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get COTI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000249 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.30 or 0.00370036 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,363.19 or 0.26895488 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About COTI

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. COTI’s official website is coti.io. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability.

The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts.

COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community.”

Buying and Selling COTI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COTI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.