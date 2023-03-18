Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 3,158 Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eschler Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 38,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 61.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 289.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Franklin Covey stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.65. 69,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,984. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.64 million, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Covey Co. has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $54.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 7.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Covey Co engages in organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, Education Practice, and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada. The International Licensees segment focuses on international licensees’ royalty revenues.

