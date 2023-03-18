Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $137,000 in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter worth $1,039,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter worth $2,592,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter worth $14,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RXO shares. Cowen started coverage on RXO in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on RXO in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on RXO in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on RXO in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.62.

Shares of NYSE:RXO traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,440,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,674. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.39. RXO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RXO, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

