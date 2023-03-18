Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $140,000 in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,746,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,060,000 after acquiring an additional 55,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,653,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,613,000 after purchasing an additional 111,745 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 318.9% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after buying an additional 2,283,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,792,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,722,000 after buying an additional 73,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 6.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,287,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,467,000 after acquiring an additional 140,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

EHC traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,162. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $1,087,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,235.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

