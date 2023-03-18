Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $149,000 in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,883 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,939,000 after acquiring an additional 50,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,716,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,034,000 after acquiring an additional 64,115 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,421,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,669,000 after acquiring an additional 73,378 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 832,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,332,000 after acquiring an additional 16,262 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilysys

In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 3,200 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total value of $272,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,572.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Agilysys news, CFO William David Wood III sold 6,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $503,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,746.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total value of $272,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,572.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,671 shares of company stock valued at $3,305,501 in the last three months. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Agilysys Trading Down 3.3 %

AGYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilysys in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

AGYS traded down $2.65 on Friday, hitting $76.66. The company had a trading volume of 311,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,928. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.98 and a beta of 0.94. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.49 and a 1 year high of $88.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.20.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.12 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.51%. Agilysys’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilysys Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.