Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $146,000 Investment in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YY. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 28.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,995,000 after purchasing an additional 906,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,581 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 43.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,588,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,297,000 after purchasing an additional 484,789 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 8.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,097,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,534,000 after purchasing an additional 83,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 49.1% in the third quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 993,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,843,000 after purchasing an additional 327,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

YY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of JOYY from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JOYY from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JOYY in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA dropped their target price on shares of JOYY from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ YY traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.83. 1,686,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,249. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average is $30.82. JOYY Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.507 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 281.94%.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

