Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $150,000 Investment in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 5,175.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 407,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,179,000 after buying an additional 399,389 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 286,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,496,000 after buying an additional 43,264 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,808,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,205,000 after buying an additional 207,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Cognex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Insider Transactions at Cognex

Cognex Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $44,131.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,287 shares of company stock worth $883,325. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,371,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,853. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.76.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.76%.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.