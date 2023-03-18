Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 2,788 GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter worth approximately $6,089,000. Capital CS Group LLC raised its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.4% during the third quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 2.8% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 169.1% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 47,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 665.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,961,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GFS traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $66.46. 1,994,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,841. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.54.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GFS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.86.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

