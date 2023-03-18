Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Director Carmen Chang Sells 1,226 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) Director Carmen Chang sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $14,491.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,984.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Coursera Stock Down 5.2 %

NYSE:COUR traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $11.20. 1,576,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.77. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $24.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66.

Get Coursera alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COUR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Coursera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

About Coursera

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 187.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Coursera by 8,565.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Coursera during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Coursera during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 62.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.