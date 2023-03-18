Cox Capital Mgt LLC Boosts Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 10.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $5.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.80. 4,798,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,890. The company has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.92.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

