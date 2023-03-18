Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC cut its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,401 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,833 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SASR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 181.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 926.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 27.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 114,060.0% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,188,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,167. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.94. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $46.36.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $159.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.43 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SASR. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

