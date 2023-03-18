Cox Capital Mgt LLC Increases Stock Position in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Five Star Bancorp makes up about 2.0% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Five Star Bancorp worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSBC. UBS Group AG grew its position in Five Star Bancorp by 967.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Five Star Bancorp by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FSBC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.98. The stock had a trading volume of 95,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,479. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $362.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.01. Five Star Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $31.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.54.
Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.
Five Star Bancorp Company Profile
Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.
