Cox Capital Mgt LLC Invests $365,000 in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 269,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 12,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 65.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 19,692 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,488,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,647,000 after acquiring an additional 74,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 694.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.13. 1,736,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,711,546. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $54.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.