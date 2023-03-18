Cox Capital Mgt LLC Lowers Stock Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC reduced its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,739 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIX. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 503.5% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,716,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935,291 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,950,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 45.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,918,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,978 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 957.4% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,214,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,305 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $24.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,148,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,001. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Six Flags Entertainment

A number of brokerages have commented on SIX. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.18.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. operates theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

