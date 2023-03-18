Cox Capital Mgt LLC Sells 16,070 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,921 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,070 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC owned 0.05% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 353.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Down 3.8 %

Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,961. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $49.54 and a one year high of $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.09 and a 200-day moving average of $66.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.48%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYBT shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Stock Yards Bancorp

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.71 per share, with a total value of $26,355.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,076.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.71 per share, with a total value of $26,355.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,076.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shannon Bishop Arvin purchased 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,725.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,867.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,830 shares of company stock valued at $158,205. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

