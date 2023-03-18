Cox Capital Mgt LLC Sells 16,593 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lessened its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 234,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,593 shares during the quarter. Armada Hoffler Properties comprises about 1.8% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AHH traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.53. 1,165,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,391. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.00. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 11.10 and a current ratio of 11.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 81.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

