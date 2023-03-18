CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Now Covered by Analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRSP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.59.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

CRSP stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.74. 957,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,420. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.78 and its 200-day moving average is $53.79. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.73. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $86.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.85% and a negative net margin of 54,271.70%. The company’s revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.84) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $1,286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,111 shares in the company, valued at $18,998,143.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,516,250 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $377,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 36,857 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.