Critical Contrast: Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) vs. Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON)

Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP – Get Rating) and Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.2% of Midatech Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of Kronos Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Midatech Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Kronos Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Midatech Pharma and Kronos Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midatech Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Kronos Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Kronos Bio has a consensus target price of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 611.92%. Given Kronos Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kronos Bio is more favorable than Midatech Pharma.

Midatech Pharma has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kronos Bio has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Midatech Pharma and Kronos Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midatech Pharma $800,000.00 9.70 -$7.51 million N/A N/A Kronos Bio N/A N/A -$151.08 million ($2.94) -0.51

Midatech Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Kronos Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Midatech Pharma and Kronos Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midatech Pharma N/A N/A N/A Kronos Bio N/A -53.60% -46.25%

Summary

Midatech Pharma beats Kronos Bio on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Midatech Pharma

Midatech Pharma Plc is a drug delivery technology company. It is focused on the research and development of medicines for rare cancers, via both in-house programs as well as partnered programs. The firm’s proprietary platform drug delivery technologies are Q-Sphera platform is a disruptive polymer microsphere technology, which is used for sustained release at the microscale to prolong and control the release of therapeutics over an extended period of time from weeks to months; Midasolve platform is an innovative nano saccharide technology, which is used to dissolve drugs at the nanoscale so that they can be administered in liquid form directly and locally into tumors; Midacore platform is an edge gold nanoparticle technology, which is used for targeting sites of disease at the nanoscale. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients. The company planned registrational phase 3 clinical trial of entospletinib in combination with induction chemotherapy in acute myeloid leukemia patients with NPM1 mutations. It is also developing KB-0742, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of cyclin dependent kinase 9 for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial; and Lanraplenib, is a next-generation SYK inhibitor for treatment of autoimmune disease. Kronos Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

