Critical Survey: D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) versus So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Rating) and So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.4% of D-Wave Quantum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of So-Young International shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of D-Wave Quantum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of So-Young International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

D-Wave Quantum has a beta of -0.69, meaning that its share price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, So-Young International has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-Wave Quantum 0 0 4 0 3.00 So-Young International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for D-Wave Quantum and So-Young International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

D-Wave Quantum presently has a consensus price target of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1,192.99%. Given D-Wave Quantum’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe D-Wave Quantum is more favorable than So-Young International.

Profitability

This table compares D-Wave Quantum and So-Young International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-Wave Quantum N/A N/A -7.22% So-Young International -9.26% -3.39% -2.59%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares D-Wave Quantum and So-Young International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D-Wave Quantum N/A N/A $24.25 million N/A N/A So-Young International $265.58 million 0.72 -$1.32 million ($0.18) -10.05

D-Wave Quantum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than So-Young International.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Launch, a quantum computing onboarding service; Ocean a full suite of open-source programming tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community. It also provides D-Wave Launch, a quantum professional service that guides enterprises from problem discovery through in-production application deployment. The company's quantum solutions are used in artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. It serves manufacturing and logistics, financial services, life sciences, and other industries. D-Wave Quantum Inc. is based in Burnaby, Canada.

About So-Young International

So-Young International, Inc. engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment. The company was founded by Jin Xing and Yu Tao in March 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

