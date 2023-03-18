Cronos (CRO) Trading Up 15.1% Over Last 7 Days

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One Cronos token can now be bought for $0.0738 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and approximately $21.66 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cronos has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00065619 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00048214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00008052 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00020757 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000834 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003914 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

