Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.36.

Several analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Crown Castle Trading Down 1.7 %

CCI stock opened at $130.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.75. Crown Castle has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $199.97. The company has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth $1,173,000. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 107,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,503,000 after purchasing an additional 53,421 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 276,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

