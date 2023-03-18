Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by MCIA Inc

MCIA Inc lifted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle comprises about 1.1% of MCIA Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 111.1% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 40.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CCI. Barclays raised their target price on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.26. 3,556,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,829. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $199.97. The company has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.