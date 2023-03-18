Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) shot up 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.49 and last traded at $22.48. 136,151 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 425,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Cryoport Stock Down 5.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 14.11, a current ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cryoport

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $60.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.26 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $76,491.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,742.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $76,491.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,742.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $28,315.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,119.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,463 shares of company stock worth $234,134 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 619.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,454 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

