Crypto Snack (SNACK) Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Crypto Snack token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Snack has a total market capitalization of $75.40 million and $193,560.87 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crypto Snack has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.81 or 0.00366148 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,254.49 or 0.26612955 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Crypto Snack

Crypto Snack launched on May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Crypto Snack is www.cryptosnacks.org. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto Snack Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

