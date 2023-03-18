CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 19,868 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CSX by 3.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 950,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,929,000 after purchasing an additional 35,388 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of CSX by 39.0% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of CSX by 6.6% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Benchmark dropped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.39.

CSX traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.91. 21,490,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,920,036. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.49. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

