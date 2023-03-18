Cuisine Solutions (OTCMKTS:CUSI) Trading Down 1.9%

Cuisine Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUSI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.40 and last traded at $15.50. Approximately 320 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

Cuisine Solutions Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.99.

About Cuisine Solutions

Cuisine Solutions, Inc engages in developing, producing, and marketing of chef-created, fully cooked, fully prepared entrees, and sauces. Its activity includes manufacturing and marketing prepared foods to the food service industry. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Sterling, VA.

