Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Shares Up 14.6%

Shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) shot up 14.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 144,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 100,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYCN. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 25.9% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 126,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 25,937 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

