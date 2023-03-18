Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA Has $194,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,065 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 164.0% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 297.7% in the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 186.4% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $205.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $56.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

