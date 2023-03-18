Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Daqo New Energy Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of DQ stock opened at $45.68 on Thursday. Daqo New Energy has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $77.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daqo New Energy

About Daqo New Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $430,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 358.8% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 14,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 22,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.