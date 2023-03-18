Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.
Daqo New Energy Trading Down 5.3 %
Shares of DQ stock opened at $45.68 on Thursday. Daqo New Energy has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $77.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.38.
About Daqo New Energy
Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
