Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.65.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DVDCF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Davide Campari-Milano Price Performance

Davide Campari-Milano stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

