DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DBVT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DBV Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.38.

DBV Technologies Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. DBV Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $3.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in DBV Technologies by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 16,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

