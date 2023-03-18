Decred Price Hits $20.96 on Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Decred has a market capitalization of $310.52 million and $2.43 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be bought for about $20.96 or 0.00077468 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00167119 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00045232 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00048683 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000237 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003705 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000686 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,812,489 coins. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

