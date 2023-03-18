Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Raised by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $769,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.81.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $385.50 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $417.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $402.89.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

