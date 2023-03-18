Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ) Shares Sold by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:CRUZ opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11. Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $23.10.

