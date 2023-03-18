DEI (DEI) Trading Up 25.4% This Week

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and approximately $7,327.15 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEI has traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.62 or 0.00309075 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012312 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009171 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000673 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00016418 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.