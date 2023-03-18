DEI Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, DEI has traded up 29.9% against the US dollar. DEI has a market cap of $1.47 billion and approximately $8,743.17 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000716 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.14 or 0.00315554 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012221 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00009202 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000673 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00016469 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

