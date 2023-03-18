Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives $13.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on DENN. CL King boosted their price target on Denny’s from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Denny’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Denny’s from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Denny’s news, EVP Gail Sharps Myers sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $85,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,479.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 20,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 15,338 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 845,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,786,000 after buying an additional 126,804 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $620.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.99. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $120.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.66 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 67.16% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Keke’s segments. The Denny’s segment includes franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Keke’s segment refers to the other company and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

