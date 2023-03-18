Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €10.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($10.75) target price on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GYC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.90 ($11.72) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays set a €9.10 ($9.78) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($13.98) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($12.90) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.75 ($12.63) price target on Grand City Properties in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Grand City Properties Stock Down 10.2 %

GYC stock traded down €0.84 ($0.90) on Friday, hitting €7.35 ($7.90). 1,334,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Grand City Properties has a 12-month low of €16.61 ($17.86) and a 12-month high of €20.14 ($21.66). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €10.00.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.