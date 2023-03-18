DeversiFi (DVF) Market Capitalization Tops $62.98 Million

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. DeversiFi has a market capitalization of $62.98 million and $1,981.24 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeversiFi has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One DeversiFi coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00002289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeversiFi Coin Profile

DeversiFi was first traded on March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeversiFi is rhino.fi. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

DeversiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeversiFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeversiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

