DFI.Money (YFII) Market Cap Hits $45.17 Million

DFI.Money (YFII) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. DFI.Money has a total market cap of $45.17 million and $13.54 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFI.Money token can currently be purchased for about $1,170.41 or 0.04249184 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DFI.Money has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DFI.Money alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.28 or 0.00372814 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,433.96 or 0.27097410 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

DFI.Money Token Profile

DFI.Money’s launch date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,596 tokens. The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/#. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @dfimoney.

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more.DFI.Money (YFII) is a **fork** of [yearn.finance (YFI)](https://www.cryptocompare.com/coins/yfi/overview), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 [(YIP-8)](https://gov.yearn.finance/t/proposal-8-halving-yfi-weekly-supply-the-same-as-bitcoin/263) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve wasThe **YFII token** is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money’s aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance.DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers’ funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFI.Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DFI.Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFI.Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.