Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $182.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $166.00 to $182.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.82% from the company’s previous close.

FANG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.45.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $123.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.75 and its 200 day moving average is $141.30.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 22.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.1% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $85,081,000 after acquiring an additional 75,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

