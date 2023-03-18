Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,428,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,505,566,000 after acquiring an additional 483,852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,183,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,596,919,000 after purchasing an additional 165,164 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,358,000 after purchasing an additional 687,715 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,121,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,814,000 after purchasing an additional 178,600 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.70. 5,200,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,281. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $153.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.33, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.99.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 428.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

