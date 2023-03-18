Diploma’s (DPLM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,360 ($40.95) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,290 ($40.10) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($26.20) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 2,450 ($29.86) to GBX 2,700 ($32.91) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($29.86) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diploma currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,892.86 ($35.26).

Shares of DPLM traded up GBX 84 ($1.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 2,720 ($33.15). 860,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,168. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,804.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,680.53. Diploma has a 52 week low of GBX 2,090 ($25.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,022 ($36.83). The company has a market cap of £3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,675.68, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a GBX 38.80 ($0.47) dividend. This is an increase from Diploma’s previous dividend of $15.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,297.30%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

