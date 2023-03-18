DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
DLH Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DLHC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.74. 35,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. DLH has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $19.73.
DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. DLH had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $72.74 million for the quarter.
DLH Company Profile
DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
