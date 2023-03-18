DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

DLH Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLHC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.74. 35,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. DLH has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $19.73.

Get DLH alerts:

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. DLH had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $72.74 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of DLH

DLH Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLHC. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DLH by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in DLH by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DLH by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DLH by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of DLH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 60.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.