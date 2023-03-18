DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.19 and last traded at $14.37. Approximately 638,826 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,108,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DLO shares. UBS Group cut shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of DLocal from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of DLocal from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DLocal from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

DLocal Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLocal

DLocal Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the first quarter worth $228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the first quarter worth $213,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 1,025.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 25,721 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the first quarter worth $559,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of DLocal by 0.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

