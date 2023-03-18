Docebo (OTCMKTS:DCBOF) Shares Down 0.1%

Docebo Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCBOF – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.15 and last traded at $38.44. Approximately 22,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,285% from the average daily volume of 1,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.49.
Docebo Trading Down 0.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.56.
About Docebo
Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.
