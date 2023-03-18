DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DCGO opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. DocGo has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $11.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.59 million, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. DocGo had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $108.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DocGo will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCGO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 352.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,941 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 181.1% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,087 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter valued at $7,275,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DocGo during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,147,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 257.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 844,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 608,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

