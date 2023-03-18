DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ DCGO opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. DocGo has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $11.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.59 million, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. DocGo had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $108.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DocGo will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.
DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.
