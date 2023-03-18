Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 227.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,921 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,909,000 after purchasing an additional 46,656 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,731,000 after buying an additional 1,424,310 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,179,000 after buying an additional 1,094,109 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,322,000 after buying an additional 32,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 830,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,185,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DG opened at $208.83 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 target price (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

